ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dead At 58

Longtime ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday afternoon.

Gomez’s death was announced through an ESPN press release.

ESPN remembers SportsCenter reporter Pedro Gomez, who passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 58.https://t.co/0Q75PlBEvG pic.twitter.com/4B5r7OG9Ni — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 8, 2021

“Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor,” the Gomez family said in a statement, according to ESPN. “He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon.” (RELATED: Hall Of Fame MLB Manager Tommy Lasorda Has Died, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce)

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” ESPN Chairman James Pitaro said in the statement. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Gomez began his career with ESPN after working for the Arizona Republic.

Gomez focused mostly on baseball. Throughout his career he covered the Oakland Athletics organization and later covered national baseball.

His favorite event that he covered was Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series, according to ESPN.