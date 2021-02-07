Fans Get Into An Absurd Brawl During The Rockets/Spurs Game

Some fans thought it was a good idea to brawl Saturday when the Rockets lost to the Spurs.

In a video tweeted by @WagerStreet, a group of people could be seen trading blows in the stands as all hell broke loose.

Of all the videos you see today, I can pretty much guarantee this one will be among the craziest. Give it a watch below.

Wild scenes in the Rockets-Spurs game.pic.twitter.com/AqMPFxM418 — Wager Street (@WagerStreet) February 7, 2021

I've said it a million times, but it apparently needs to be said again. If you go to a sporting event and start a fight, then you're a clown.

You know what people go to sporting events for? To have a few beers, enjoy the action and spend time with their friends and family.

You know what they don't go to do? To get punched in the face. That might be hard to believe but it's true.

Luckily, the police showed up relatively quickly and put an end to this skirmish.

Hopefully, the people responsible are dealt with accordingly. It’s not hard, folks.

