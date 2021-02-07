‘God Forbid’: Adam Schiff Says Kevin McCarthy Has ‘No Values’ Beyond Wanting To Be House Speaker

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff lashed out Sunday at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, accusing him of having “no values” beyond his desire to become House speaker.

Schiff spoke with “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd about McCarthy’s reaction after the Democratic-controlled House voted to strip Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Calls Biden To Stop ‘Domestic Enemies’ Like John Brennan, Adam Schiff and Big Tech)

Todd asked Schiff whether he worried it would set a dangerous precedent for Democrats to remove Greene from committees, opening the door for Republicans to follow suit if they gained control of the House.

Schiff immediately took aim at McCarthy, saying, “Kevin McCarthy stands for nothing except the perpetuation of his own position. He has no values, and in my view, cares about little except for hoping to be speaker one day, god forbid.”

Schiff went on to argue that party should not be a factor in expelling dangerous views from seats on House committees.

“Look, if members of either party are threatening violence against other members of the party, of the body, and suggesting they be executed, if they are casting doubt on 9/11 or school shootings, if they’re heckling victims of crime like Marjorie Taylor Greene did with the victim of the Parkland shooting, if they’re suggesting that a religious group is shooting laser beams to start forest fires, they should be expelled from their committees,” he said.

Todd asked again, “You’re not worried about the precedent?”

“No, as long as we hold the same standard,” Schiff replied, once again saying that certain views or comments should be a bar to service on any committee.