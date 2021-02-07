Liz Cheney: Trump ‘Does Not Have A Role As A Leader Of Our Party’

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said that former President Donald Trump “does not have a role” as a leader of the Republican Party during a Sunday morning appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

“Is this still the party of Donald Trump?” anchor Chris Wallace asked Cheney after pointing out that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had met with the former president recently and secured a promise to help GOP candidates in 2022.

WATCH:

“Chris, we are the party of Abraham Lincoln, we are the party of Ronald Reagan,” Cheney responded. “We have to really take a hard look at who we are and what we stand for, what we believe in.”

The Wyoming congresswoman pointed to Trump’s role in inciting the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and recent GOP losses of the Senate and presidency as evidence that Trump “is a person who does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward.”

“We have to make sure that we are able to convey to the American voters, we are the party of responsibility, we are the party of truth, that we actually can be trusted to handle the challenges this nation faces like COVID and that’s going to require us to focus on substance and policy and issues going forward but we should not be embracing the former president,” she said. (RELATED: McConnell Defends Liz Cheney As Others In GOP Want Her Out Of Leadership)

Cheney was censured Saturday by the Wyoming Republican Party for being one of only 10 Republican House members to vote to impeach the former president. House Republicans voted last week to keep the Wyoming congresswoman in her role as House Republican Conference Chair, the number three GOP leadership position in the chamber.