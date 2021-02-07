Editorial

REPORT: The Cowboys Will Franchise Tag Dak Prescott For A 2nd Time If He Doesn’t Agree To A New Deal

Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly franchise tag quarterback Dak Prescott if a new deal can’t be reached.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys aren’t worried about Prescott’s ankle and the plan is to tag him for the second time if a longer term deal isn’t an option. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how much will that cost? Dallas will have to pay Prescott $37.7 million on his second franchise tag.

Honestly, this seems to make the most sense if Prescott’s ankle, which he hurt this past year, is deemed 100% and he can roll right away for the 2021 season.

The QB market in the NFL is a joke, and we all know it. It’s terrible. Do I think Prescott is worth nearly $40 million? No, but the Cowboys don’t really have many other options.

 

The biggest question is what will happen if Prescott can’t reach a deal after next season. Would the Cowboys really tag him for a third time?

That dollar amount would probably be in the mid-40 millions. That’s a ton of money to shell out for a quarterback who isn’t named Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes.

I’m not sure Jerry Jones would pull the trigger on a move like that.

 

We’ll see what happens, but it sounds like Prescott is a lock to be back with the Cowboys next season.