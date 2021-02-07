REPORT: The Cowboys Will Franchise Tag Dak Prescott For A 2nd Time If He Doesn’t Agree To A New Deal

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly franchise tag quarterback Dak Prescott if a new deal can’t be reached.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys aren’t worried about Prescott’s ankle and the plan is to tag him for the second time if a longer term deal isn’t an option. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how much will that cost? Dallas will have to pay Prescott $37.7 million on his second franchise tag.

The #Cowboys will franchise tag QB Dak Prescott again — unless they can get a long-term deal done first. That’s the goal, and thanks in part to a second surgery, the team has zero qualms medically. He’s ahead of schedule. My story with @TomPelissero: https://t.co/n1vtNxpF3r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

The #Cowboys will make a push to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract before March 9 or else franchise tag him again — a sign they’re confident in the QB’s recovery from multiple surgeries on his ankle. From me and @RapSheet: https://t.co/aUH6fHDbYn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 7, 2021

Honestly, this seems to make the most sense if Prescott’s ankle, which he hurt this past year, is deemed 100% and he can roll right away for the 2021 season.

The QB market in the NFL is a joke, and we all know it. It’s terrible. Do I think Prescott is worth nearly $40 million? No, but the Cowboys don’t really have many other options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak)

The biggest question is what will happen if Prescott can’t reach a deal after next season. Would the Cowboys really tag him for a third time?

That dollar amount would probably be in the mid-40 millions. That’s a ton of money to shell out for a quarterback who isn’t named Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes.

I’m not sure Jerry Jones would pull the trigger on a move like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak)

We’ll see what happens, but it sounds like Prescott is a lock to be back with the Cowboys next season.