Sen. Ron Johnson Says Washington Still ‘Barricaded’ To Intimidate Trump Voters

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson suggested Sunday that Washington, D.C. remains “barricaded” with tall fencing and barbed wire as a warning to Trump voters.

“I think we ought to take that fencing down and return to as normal position as possible,” Johnson told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

WATCH:

“I think the fencing is … remaining in place to send a signal, a narrative that 74 million Americans that voted for President Trump are dangerous to our democracy. They are all insurrectionists and that’s simply not the case.” (RELATED: Rep. Zeldin Says Democratic Election Plan Is To Call Republicans ‘White Supremacists, Extremist, Nazis’ Every Two Years)

The senator noted that “the eight-foot tall fences with concertina wire completely surrounding the Capitol” and the National Guard presence will stay in the city at least until March.

“Listen, the Capitol is the people’s house. It shouldn’t be barricaded unless there is some real threats that I’m not aware of, that they aren’t telling us about.”

“This is an attempt by Democrats to paint Republicans and Trump supporters with a broad brush, thinking that we’re all domestic terrorists, that we’re all insurrectionists and that we all need to be monitored by a police state,” he added. “That’s the direction we are headed in and I’m extremely concerned about it and we all should be.”

Johnson demanded transparency from the federal government because in the absence of explanations “this is how rumors are spread, this is how conspiracy theories get spun out.”

National Guard troops were deployed and fencing erected in Washington after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6. (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: Ted Cruz ‘Almost Had Me Murdered’)

Then-President Trump had told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. We will never give up, we will never concede.”

Rioters later forced members of Congress to seek safety while five people were killed.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, led by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.