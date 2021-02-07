The Day Of The Super Bowl Between The Chiefs And Buccaneers Has Officially Arrived

Ladies and gentlemen, Super Bowl Sunday has arrived.

It’s really crazy to sit back and realize the Chiefs and Buccaneers will play for the Lombardi Trophy tonight. For a large chunk of the summer, it looks like the season was in serious trouble. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s February 7, it’s cold outside, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will throw on the pads in a few hours and we’ll get to work.

If you’re not excited for what lies ahead, then you’re no friend of mine.

What am I going to do today? Oh, my friends, I have the perfect plan. Right after I publish this, I’m hopping in the shower, enjoying a few cold Busch Lights in the shower to get started on the right foot and then I’m going to blast my sports speeches playlist.

I’m damn near misty in my eyes with anticipation.

After I get out of the shower, get some food and am about six beers deep, I’m hitting my friends with a round of texts and the pregame will start rolling.

Anyone who shows up to a Super Bowl party is a clown. That’s a rookie movie if I’ve ever heard of one.

After that, I’m going to settle into my spot and not move for the next four hours and Brady and Mahomes battle it out.

I can’t wait!

Tune in tonight at 6:30 EST on CBS! Let’s get after it.