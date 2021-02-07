The Weeknd Explains Why His Super Bowl Backup Dancers Were Wearing Bandages Covering Their Faces

The Weeknd revealed that the head bandages his backup dancers wore during the Super Bowl halftime show had to do with the culture of Hollywood.

The Weeknd opened up about the storyline of his music leading up to Sunday’s performance during an interview with Variety published Wednesday.

WATCH:

The Weeknd’s performance on Sunday was a continuation of the storyline that started with the release of his singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” The entire head bandages started in November, when The Weeknd performed at the American Music Awards. (RELATED: The Weeknd Performs In Super Bowl LV Halftime Show)

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” The Weeknd told the outlet.

“It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on,” he added.

The Weeknd used the storyline as promotion for his latest album and lead up to his Super Bowl performance. As time went on, his face became increasingly more unattractive by plastic surgery.

“I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is,” The Weeknd told the outlet.