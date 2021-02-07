The Weeknd Performs In Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

The Weeknd performed in the Super Bowl LV halftime show Sunday night.

The Weeknd took the stage Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battled for the championship title.

The Weeknd started the show off with his hit single “Starboy” after being lowered into the stadium from the ceiling. Pretty exceptional intro made even cooler by the wall of backup singers he had on the stage.

Of course, he followed up with “The Hills.”

The choreography for “Can’t Feel My Face” with the funhouse mirror mazes was amazing.

We even got on-field choreography that definitely gave me Beyoncé vibes, but I really enjoyed it. The transition from “House Of Balloons” into “Blinding Lights” was what we needed from this show.

The show naturally ended with a fireworks show for the ages.

This halftime performance was a little different than the past years. With coronavirus keeping the stadium from filling up, the show was geared more for the people watching from home. The Weeknd even spent $7 million of his own money on the show to make it exactly what he wanted it to be, according to his manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby. (RELATED: The Weeknd Spent $7 Million Of His Own Money On The Super Bowl LV Half Time Show)

Performing at the Super Bowl has been a career goal for The Weeknd.

“We always had the Super Bowl on our bucket list, and we’ve always had timelines for all of our goals,” The Weeknd’s other manager Amir “Cash” Esmailian told Billboard. “It came a few years earlier than we expected.”