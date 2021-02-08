12 Killed By Bomb Attack Targeting Officials Meeting Over Presidency In Somalia

Twelve security agents were killed by a bomb planted by a terror organization targeting the meeting location of several political officials in Somalia, Reuters reported Sunday.

Al Shabaab, an Islamic militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack on the officials who were meeting to discuss the country’s presidential selection method, Reuters reported.

National Intelligence and Security Agency leader from Dhusamareb Abdirashid Abdunur was killed along with 11 other officials, law enforcement officer Mohamed Ahmed said, Reuters reported.

The last time the international community frustrated a sitting president in Somalia was when SRSG Ould Abdulla and few hip western ambassadors fell in love with a rebel leader named Sharif. Result was disastrous and Al Shabaab owes its current strength to that ill-timed move. pic.twitter.com/pTVC9G3oea — Adam Aw Hirsi (@JustAwHirsi) February 6, 2021

Somalia was planning to have a direct election but failed in preparing for the event, according to Reuters. The country’s elders will appoint lawmakers to choose a president instead. (RELATED: Report: Al-Shabaab Kills 1 US Service Member, 2 Pentagon Contractors In Attack In Kenya)

The country has seen daily attacks by al Shabaab militants, who analysts believe are anticipating capitalizing on the dilemma of choosing a new president, Reuters reported. The group was established in the 2000s and has been linked to al Qaida, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

The election has received criticism from at least two of the five federal states that make up Somalia, according to Reuters. Jubbaland and Puntland have expressed support for delaying the election.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.