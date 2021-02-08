Street Racing Operation Leads To 5 Arrests, 29 Impounded Vehicles

A street racing enforcement operation Saturday in Bakersfield, California led to 5 arrests, 29 impounded vehicles, 1 pursuit and nearly 30 citations.

The Bakersfield Police Department said in a Facebook statement that it partnered with the California Highway Patrol in a street racing crackdown, which lasted from 9 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The department received more than 40 calls during that time relating to the illegal races and reckless driving, according to the statement.

One call to authorities led members from both agencies to remove roughly 300 vehicles blocking a roadway for a race. (RELATED: Police Detain Driver Who Took Them On Wild Chase Down Airport Runways)

We also received over 40 calls of reckless driving and illegal street racing on 2/6. Many citizens called 911 advising they were stuck on Buck Owens Blvd due to street racers. 1 citizen was blocked in traffic while attempting to get their child to a hospital for medical attention https://t.co/5EwIAYtVTR — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) February 8, 2021

Among numerous calls relating to congested traffic, one caller told the department they were trying to “get a child to the hospital that was in need of medical attention,” the statement read.

Another stop led officers on a short chase that ended when the driver, 20-year-old Fernando Velasquez, collided with another vehicle, the statement said. Velasquez fled the scene but was later taken into custody. Two people sustained minor injuries during the crash.

Velasquez was charged with felony evading arrest causing injury, hit and run causing injury, reckless driving, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities also issued 28 citations, seized one stolen vehicle and arrested 3 for driving under the influence, according to the statement.