Unidentified Body Found In A Suitcase By Neuse River

A body of a young woman was found in a suitcase Monday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina, ABC11 reported Monday.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered in the 5400 block of Allen Drive, off of Old Milburnie Road near the Neuse River, ABC11 reported.

“It’s not every day, it’s not every morning that you find what could be a person’s body in a suitcase, in a river,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

UPDATE: A woman’s body was found in a suitcase near the Neuse River, Wake County Sheriff Baker said. https://t.co/o75IGA8KX8 — CBS 17 (@WNCN) February 8, 2021

Police have not confirmed the identity of the body, but Sheriff Baker confirmed that it was that of a woman, according to CBS17.

“We’re getting ready to confirm it,” Baker said, according to CBS17. “I can’t sit here and tell you that’s what’s in there right now. We have not gotten to that point. We have information to believe it.” (RELATED: Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Rigging House With Booby Traps For Cops)

A 28-year old North Carolina woman was reported missing by her family over the weekend, according to WRAL.

The woman, Brittany Smith, was last seen with her boyfriend in Wendell, North Carolina, according to the report.

“We’re going to work very hard. We’re going to find out who was responsible. I can tell you that,” Baker said. “If this is in fact, this young lady that we’ve been looking for all weekend, someone is responsible for that.”