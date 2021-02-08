British Star Patricia Healey Dead At 85 Following Alzheimer’s Diagnosis And COVID-19

British actress Patricia Healey has died at the age of 85 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and the coronavirus.

“Please forgive the silence, after the unbelievable response to our plea for prayers,” the late star’s husband, Engelbert Humperdinck, revealed about the actress’s death in a post on Facebook. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“Our family is heartbroken over the loss of my darling wife,” the 84-year-old singer wrote in the post. “Last night, she slipped softly away, as if by Gods clockwork. The last rites were given just before our usual prayers at the 8pm hour, by our nephew, Father Paul. It was 4am for him. We were so grateful to have him gently lead Popea through this last chapter, with a familiar voice and such love.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“She was surrounded by our children, Louise, Jason, Brad, with Scott on FaceTime,” Humperdinck continued. “Her longtime caregivers lovingly helped make her transition easier on us all. Her earthly limitations no longer hold her down as she is freely running the glorious gardens of Heaven, reunited with so many loved ones. We prayed as a family, blessed her with the water from Lourdes and off she went … ushered into the arms of Jesus with help from the generous heart filled prayers from all around the world.”

Humperdinck also shared that throughout his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s she “was brave from the very beginning” and “never resisted.” In 2017, the “Man Without Love” hitmaker revealed that Patricia had been living with Alzheimer’s “for about 10 years.”

Healey is best known for her work in U.K. films from the 1960s and 1970s, with roles in the 1964 film “The White Bus” and the 1968 adaptation “Wuthering Heights,” Deadline reported.

Healey and Humperdink tied the knot in 1964 and have four children together.