Butch Jones Says His Outlook At Arkansas State Is To Do Whatever Nick Saban Would Do

Arkansas State football coach Butch Jones wants to follow Nick Saban’s template for success.

Jones took over the Red Wolves head coaching job following the 2020 season after spending a few seasons working for Saban at Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What lessons has he learned? Well, he wants to follow in Saban’s footsteps. Jones told TideSports.com that his outlook is, “What would Coach Saban do?”

I’m legitimately fascinated by how Jones will do at Arkansas State. It’s one of the most interesting storylines of the upcoming 2021 season.

The dude flamed out in epic fashion at Tennessee, entered Nick Saban’s career rehab program in Tuscaloosa and he’s now a head coach again at the FBS level.

He’s been on one hell of a ride.

Having said that, if Butch Jones thinks he is going to replicate any kind of Saban’s success, then he’s delusional.

Should he learn from Saban and apply those lessons to the Red Wolves? Sure, but there’s only one Nick Saban and he is the king of Alabama.

I can’t stress this enough, folks. I am pumped to see how Jones looks after learning from Saban, but I’m not holding my breath that he’s going to start smoking home runs.