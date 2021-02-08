Check Out These 5 Must-Have Automotive Accessories

Traveling via automobile has become an increasingly popular way to travel to our favorite domestic destinations. Whether your traveling from California to Connecticut or anywhere in between, it’s important to have the right automotive accessories that will make your trip as seamless as possible. Check out some of the items we’ve selected below to help with all of your automotive needs:

If you’re into road-trips, chances are you’d love to have a little extra space to store all of your things while you travel. This #1 best-selling roof cargo carrier uses four door hooks to ensure nothing will cause it to fall off. It is 100% waterproof and comes with an anti-slip roof mat. Don’t pay hundreds of dollars, maybe even thousands, for name-brand cargo carriers when you can get this one for a fraction of the price.

Get it here for only $64.99!

This #1 best-selling jump starter can start SUVs, trucks, or cars up to 30 times before having to recharge. With a full charge only taking 4.5 hours to complete, I think we can all agree that’s pretty impressive. Also, there is a fluorescent light that can be used as a strobe light, spotlight, SOS warning, or red light for 72 hours at a time just in case you find yourself in a challenging situation. It’s a good item to store in your garage or trunk if an emergency were to occur suddenly.

Get it here for only $69.98.

If you’ve ever drunk a soda in your car, there’s a good chance some of it may have splashed into the bottom of your cup holder, leaving it sticky and messy. These ceramic coasters absorb liquid quickly, eliminating unwanted messes. Plus, they’re a cute, minimalist accent to your otherwise plain interior.

Get it here for only $11.99!

This dual-lens recording dashcam assures your safety on the road. To install, simply place to suction cup anywhere on your windshield. When your cam footage is full, it will automatically overwrite the old footage with the most recent footage! If you happen to experience a collision of any sort, the cam will pause the video footage so you can get a good look at what went wrong. Dashcams can be a lifesaver, don’t miss out on this incredible deal!

Get it here for only $49.98! That’s 50% off!

RV sales have skyrocketed since last year! RVs and trailers are a great way to vacation within the comfort of your own (mobile) home! This RV backup system is particularly useful to keep an eye on what’s happening on all sides of your large vehicle. The high-res camera will stream right to your touchscreen monitor to provide crystal clear footage.

Get it here for only $585.95!

