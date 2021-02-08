It’s Safe To Say My New Camo Cooler Stole The Show At The Super Bowl Party I Attended

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m proud to announce the real winner of the Super Bowl was my new cooler.

As you all know, I've been super excited about my new camo RTIC 30 soft cooler. As a man who had dedicated quarantine to really embracing a lifestyle of premium beverage cooling, I had to get a soft cooler to round out the arsenal.

After weeks and weeks of hype, it showed up a couple days before the Super Bowl, and we were off to the races.

After weeks and weeks of hype, it showed up a couple days before the Super Bowl, and we were off to the races.

Sunday afternoon, I loaded the thing up with 20 Busch Lights, threw in some ice packs and mentally prepared myself to dominate the day.

You can see a photo of it packed up below. Keep in mind that I wasn’t bringing just regular Busch Light. I had the special deer hunting cans.

To say everything was going my way would be an understatement.

Folks, the cooler was literally the talk of the party. It was like bringing a puppy, but instead of a dog that pees indoors, this cooler had no problems. It was all anyone was talking about. Everyone had to come check it out, get a feel, grab a can to check the temp and pretty much just pay homage to me and marvel at it.

The Busch Light also couldn’t have been colder. If there’s one thing you always have to do at a SB party, it’s show up with the coldest beer.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s drinking beer. If there are two things I love, it’s beer and hunting communists. My new @RTIC cooler let’s me do both. Some are saying it’s the most badass cooler ever sold. I’m not saying that, but many are. https://t.co/suodzUyLtX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 4, 2021

Well, I heard no complaints! I did have one person complain about the quality of Busch Light. Where I come from that’s a declaration of war, but because I was in high spirits watching Tom Brady slice and dice, I decided to save that battle for another day.

Just for my own curiosity, when I got home last night, I took out all the ice packs and left four beers in there to see how they’d feel in the morning.

The first thing I did when I woke up was check the RTIC. The damn things were still chilled. When will the winning stop?

The question now is how will this beast hold up in the summer heat. We’ll find out in a few months, but there’s no doubt it stole the show Sunday night!