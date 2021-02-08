US

Facebook Will Remove Posts Connecting COVID-19 Vaccine To Autism

Mitch Picasso Contributor
Facebook said that it will be taking steps to remove posts concerning information questioning the severity of COVID-19 and the vaccinations.

The social media company stated Monday that it will be removing posts that state the vaccine causes autism, according to Forbes.

“We’re working to remove COVID-19 content that contributes to the risk of real-world harm, including through our policies prohibiting coordination of harm, sale of medical masks and related goods, hate speech, bullying and harassment, and misinformation that contributes to the risk of imminent violence or physical harm,” Facebook stipulated in the Help Center section of its site.

The policy continues, “As the situation evolves, we continue to look at content on the platform, assess speech trends, and engage with experts like the World Health Organization (WHO), government health authorities, and stakeholders from across the spectrum of people who use our service, and we will provide additional policy guidance when appropriate to keep the members of our community safe during this crisis.”(RELATED: Astrazeneca Researchers Developing Modified Vaccine To Combat New Virus Variant)

The social media giant will not only be taking down paid posts—as it has done in the past—but will also be removing entire Facebook pages and groups, according to the New York Times. This marks the site’s most aggressive step to combat what it labels misinformation concerning COVID-19.