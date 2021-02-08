Girl Uses Gorilla Glue Instead Of Hairspray In Viral Video, Ends Up In Hospital

A Louisiana girl ended up hospitalized Monday after she used Gorilla glue on her hair instead of hairspray in a video that went viral.

Tessica Brown revealed she finally sought medical treatment after exhausting other options to get her hair free from the spray adhesive, according to CNN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)

In several posts on social media over the weekend, Brown shared that she was admitted to St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette for help with her situation. The hospital had suggested using rubbing alcohol on her hair to get it free, but it reportedly hasn’t worked yet, sources told TMZ. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Threatens To Sue Over Lindsey Vonn Nude Photo Hack)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)

Brown has spoken to an attorney and is weighing her legal options, TMZ reported. The piece noted that the label on the Gorilla Glue product says to not use on eyes, skin, or clothing but never mentions hair. Brown feels this is “misleading,” according to the outlet.

The Gorilla Glue brand responded to the report and released a statement on social media. “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair,” the statement read.

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

“We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best,” the tweet added.

Brown shared the viral video on TikTok and explained that her hair could not “move” after she used the industrial glue instead of her usual Got2b Glued hairspray. “You hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move,” she said. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times.”