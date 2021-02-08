‘Irreparable Harm’: Texas Sheriff Says Biden’s No Deportation Order Is Creating ‘Lawlessness’ At The Southern Border

Jackson County, Texas sheriff A.J. Louderback says the Biden administration is enforcing its no deportation policy and creating “lawlessness” at the southern border.

“Every peace officer in the United States should be extremely concerned about the attitude, the lawlessness, the complete abject removal of law,” Louderback told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Under President Joe Biden’s non-deportation rules, immigrants can’t be deported if they get a DUI, commit fraud, tax crimes, or assault, Fox News reported, noting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be stood down.

“The memo that I received this last week it’s essentially a defund ICE by memo, by memorandum. It was sent out by [Transportation Security Administration Administrator] David Pekoske on Jan. 20, 2021,” Louderback continued. (RELATED: ‘Why Should Non-Citizens Be Treated Better?’ Texas AG Blasts Biden Decision to Vaccinate Illegals)

The sheriff called the memo “a particularly devastating document for Texans and Americans here in the United States” because he said “”t’s a message to the world: you can come here illegally, you can commit crimes here against Americans and remain illegally.”

Louderback suggested illegals are not being tested for COVID-19 before being released in the U.S. “in the haste to open the border” and suggested the policy would lead to people getting “hurt and killed.”

The sheriff predicted the policy would bring “irreparable harm. We have full nullification of the law going on here … we created a situation that is unthinkable for the public. The public has no idea the strength of a memorandum that’s been filed here in the United States by this administration.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

Biden’s eight-year path to citizenship plan would allow all illegal immigrants living in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2021 to achieve temporary legal status in five years and to apply for citizenship after an additional three years.

Individuals would be expected to pay taxes and be subject to background checks during this process.

The Biden administration is not encouraging migrants to cross the southern border and has attempted to reduce expectations of mass asylum.