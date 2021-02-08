Joy Reid Launches On A Republican Name-Calling Spree During Impeachment Segment

MSNBC host Joy Reid went on a name-calling spree against former President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans during her Monday broadcast of “The ReidOut.”

Reid opened her segment on Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial with a monologue focused on criticizing Republican senators for their statements concerning the trial, and attempted to use witty names to drive her points.

“Before lawyers for the disgraced, twice impeached former President Trump L’Orange even laid out the argument for his impeachment defense, the usual Republican suspects in the Senate’s antebellum caucus were already out parroting the same argument about the trial, that it’s nothing more than political theater,” Reid began, using French to refer to Trump as “Trump the Orange.”

Trump was impeached on Jan. 13 after being accused of inciting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Trump’s impeachment trial is set to begin on Tuesday. The expectation is that Trump will be acquitted after 45 Republican senators voted to dismiss the trial on the grounds that Trump is no longer president. This left 55 senators in favor of the trial, well short of the 67 votes needed to convict. (RELATED: Impeachment-Supporting Republican Says Capitol Is ‘Walled Off’ Because People Can’t Be Trusted To Not ‘Try To Overrun It’)

Reid continued by playing clips of Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul both describing the impeachment trial as unconstitutional, before calling Paul “old Rand Paul.” She pointed out that he previously called for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s impeachment over things he said about former Supreme Court nominees.

Reid then played a clip of Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson also calling the trial unconstitutional and questioning whether this was a “diversion” by Democrats from something else, saying, “Is this another diversion operation? Is this meant to deflect away from potentially what the Speaker knew and when she knew it? I don’t know, but I’m suspicious.”

“Moscow Ron provided no more evidence to back up his suspicion about Speaker Pelosi, because there is none, than he has about his other crackpot investigations, or about why his suspicions often sound like they were scripted in Moscow, where he and seven other Republican senators and a rep spent July 4th in 2018,” Reid said, referencing Johnson’s claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol riot, and the congressional delegation to he joined in 2018 to investigate potential meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Reid ended her monologue by describing House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney’s comments concerning impeachment, saying “she doubled down on her criticism of the Republicans’ toxic acts,” despite being “punished” by the Republican party in her home state of Wyoming over her vote to impeach “Orange Julius,” once again using another name to refer to Trump.