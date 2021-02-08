‘How Long Until We Start Trashing Her?’: Meghan McCain Says Media Will Turn On Liz Cheney

Meghan McCain predicted Monday that the media would inevitably turn on Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who has received praise from outlets such as CNN following her denunciation of former President Donald Trump.

McCain defended Cheney on ABC’s “The View,” saying she didn’t believe the House Republican Chair should apologize for her vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment. (RELATED: ‘It’s So Good’: Meghan McCain Says She Could Watch Mike Lindell’s Newsmax ‘Meltdown’ 30 Times)

WATCH:

“There was a really interesting report that came out in Axios over the weekend that said that Kevin McCarthy actually asked her to apologize for voting for impeachment,” McCain said, noting that Cheney had refused to do so.

“I now am feeling very concerned about the fact that the leader of Republicans in Congress seems to think that if you are for impeachment, you have something to apologize for, and atone for, and I do think that’s a losing strategy,” McCain continued. “I’m very skeptical of the big tent party narrative right now because it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of love for the Liz Cheneys of the party, which I guess at this point includes me.”

McCain also claimed many in the media were only tolerant of Republicans who had no real political power.

“It seems like the only good Republican to a lot of people is one that is no longer in power and is irrelevant or a person who goes on TV or sort of atones for all the sins of the Republican Party … I’m very skeptical of the promises that we will respect the Liz Cheneys after this,” McCain said. “My question is how long until we start trashing her? I think she’s doing good work now, but at a certain point, she’s a red-blooded conservative. She’s not a squish or a RINO or someone in the middle. So at a certain point, will she become someone the media no longer respects simply for continuing to be a conservative?”

McCain concluded that the country needs two healthy parties, but the continued “bloodletting” of conservatives would not be a good means to that end.