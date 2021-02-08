Morgan Wallen’s Album Sales Triple After Video Surfaces Of Him Using N-Word

Morgan Wallen’s album sales tripled over the previous week after a video surfaced of him using the n-word outside his home in Nashville.

The 27-year-old country music star’s sales for his latest album “Dangerous: The Double Album” surged from 10,800 copies on the previous week’s chart to 28,400 copies on the latest chart, according to a Rolling Stone piece published Monday. (RELATED: TCU Football Coach Gary Patterson Apologizes For Using The N-Word)

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ holds onto Number One on the RS 200 amid controversy, with his album sales nearly tripling to 28,400. https://t.co/x2r7bChYMl — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 8, 2021

After video surfaced of Wallan using the racial slur, the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker immediately apologized and promised “to do better.” iHeart Radio and CMT announced they would no longer air his music, while record label Big Loud said they had indefinitely “suspended” Wallen’s contract. (RELATED: Wife Of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov., Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Films Woman Calling Her An ‘N-Word’ At Grocery Store)

Wallen’s sales spiked 1,220% compared to the day before he used the n-word, Rolling Stone reported. His content on music streaming sites also increased following the news, with downloads of his music jumping to 55,500 compared to 33,200 the prior week.