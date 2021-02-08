Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Surprise Online Class For Black History Month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised an online poetry class Saturday in honor of Black History Month.

“Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?!” a post on Instagram from the Get Lit – Words Unite non-profit read, along with a screenshot of the Royals and the shocked expression of students in the virtual class. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“It was the best weekend EVER!” the post added. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month,” the post from the organization continued. “It goes down as most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!”

“Our Poets’ mouths hit the floor,” the founder and executive director of the organization, Diane Luby Lane, shared with Huffington Post about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit. “After they left, one of the poets started crying and said ‘I need someone to explain what just happened right now.'”

“The Duke and Duchess knew the names of each of the Poets and talked about their lives, which completely blew them away,” she said.

“They took music suggestions from the Poets and said it would be their dinner playlist,” Lane continued. “They both listened so deeply to every word of the 3 poems that they heard.”

The former “Suits” actress and her royal husband have made several surprise visits over the past year, including a high-profile drive-through charity event in Los Angeles.

The Royals also helped hand out school supplies, food clothing and more during the pandemic.