PROTZMANN: Unifying The GOP Under Ron DeSantis

I met Ron DeSantis in 2017 when he came to my office for an event after Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Amidst the chorus of diplomatic softball questions in the gallery, I chimed in with my own.

“Congressman, this law raises a lot of Republicans’ taxes in blue states across the country. We look to you to promote conservative policies for all of us, not just the ones who get to live in red states. Why didn’t you and others fight on that to help people in our situation?”

Rather than give me some end-around politician response, then-Congressman DeSantis said, “You’re right. You got screwed. I’m sorry. But this law was good for my constituents, for my state, and I believe in my heart that it will be good for the country. What is good for the country is necessarily good for California.”

The GOP civil war is raging and threatens to destroy the party’s competitiveness. Legacy Trump supporters are content with scorched-earth positions, a brand of intra-party absolutism borne out of a personality cult that Sen. Ben Sasse described just recently as a “weird worship of one dude.”

At its core, the party conflict is about changing demographics and how to establish a new brand based on new coalitions. The GOP needs to focus on working class issues, fight against corruption and elitism, and promote patriotism and national pride. It must also rediscover its principles and lead from a foundation of truth and accountability, promote a unified statecraft and disavow Trump’s “America First” doctrine.

The party needs an honest broker who can bring the party factions together and promote the new conservative movement around these core tenets. DeSantis has already shown himself to be that leader — a consistent, honest statesman. He can inspire the best in Americans without succumbing to the pitfalls of Trumpism. DeSantis contrasts perfectly from Democrats and from the disoriented leaders within the GOP. He is keenly aware of the changes in the party and in the country and poised for the moment.

Exploitation of Changing Demographics

To build a new coalition, DeSantis and Republicans must accept the change in Republican voters. Republican voters have become less affluent, more rural and suburban, and with fewer professionals and advanced degree holders. They identify as anti-establishment and display growing skepticism and dismay toward government, the media and the perceived ruling class. This change set the stage for Trump’s rise.

If this happens, the GOP’s platform will be reduced to one issue: opposition to prevent Democrats any policy victory. Being the party of “no” is limiting and reflects lack of inspiration and creativity. The GOP needs to raise the level of debate, leverage significant gains across state governments in November and find a better path forward under a new banner and practice.

Trump has weaponized people’s skepticism and turned it into conspiracy-driven chaos. He has taken healthy distrust of the media and government and fueled violent contempt. Where Trump has birthed an authoritarian movement borne out of sustained disenfranchisement, DeSantis has productively fought big government and society to the betterment of Floridians for the better part of a decade.

In Congress, he introduced H.R. 3973 to compel the government to report and explain why federal agencies and departments were not enforcing the law. He was a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, which is one of the largest voting blocs in the House of Representatives and stands for many staple fiscal conservative platforms. He supported “no budget no pay” and called for an audit of the Federal Reserve. He consistently fought higher taxes on small businesses and bloated federal regulations. He even refused his congressional pension and introduced legislation to end pensions for members of Congress. DeSantis already had a growing legacy of fighting for middle class Americans before he became governor.

Consistency, Truth and Accountability

Tell the truth and lead people honestly. Trump supporters need it and the establishment moderates have longed for it. There are two ways that a conspiracy theory can develop: 1) an unusual decision is made without explanation; or 2) sustained disinformation/misinformation by someone with influence. Trump regularly chose the latter as his primary political strategy. Republicans need a leader who will consistently tell the truth to supporters and opponents alike, holding them each accountable to facts.

DeSantis has stood out prominently with his handling of the pandemic in Florida. He was among the first to call out the “science” behind keeping schools closed, prohibiting in-person dining and barring people from outdoor areas. Every decision he explained publicly and he challenged the “facts” presented as a counterpoint. He engaged early and often with local officials, business leaders and communities to facilitate statewide policy and enable them to make the best decisions for their people.

Confident with his information, the insight and guidance from his advisers, and the data before him, DeSantis stood by his positions throughout the pandemic, even when he faced unrelenting criticism from Democrats and the media. He led his people honestly and inspired their confidence to handle the pandemic safely and locally. In fact, as he pointed out to reporters outside the White House in May 2020, many Americans living in COVID hot spots went to Florida to escape the health risks and strict lockdowns.

Despite relaxed shutdown orders and the highest number of adults over 65, Florida has seen fewer COVID deaths than California or New York, two states with the strictest lockdowns in the country and substantially younger populations. Florida’s economy is outpacing many of its sister states since the 2020 contractions, despite having huge sectors driven by tourism and recreation. While some laud the efforts of California and New York in 2020, Florida has outperformed its sister states and DeSantis led the response from Day One.

The Return of Statesmanship and Unified Statecraft

Trump inspired supporters to believe that the only solution to the inefficiencies in Washington was revolution. He incessantly and unapologetically attacked the leaders and legacies of the party. He reveled in his supporters labeling them enemies to the country. Trump used division and vitriol to promote “us versus them,” “pure versus impure” absolutism and waged a frontal assault on everything and everyone outside his definition of a Republican and an American. Trump bred an army of political enemies that required him and his supporters to fight tooth and nail for every political victory. His style is destructive and unnecessary.

Good statecraft is critical to policy making. It is the ability to conduct fierce debate without compromising integrity; discerning an opponent’s policy interests and building compromise without insulting his character. It is having rapport with the free press even when you are at odds with it. All of this was lost on Trump, which is ironic for someone who values personal relationships in negotiation. The cadence and rhythms of politics and policy debate can and should be preserved. Doing so will not sacrifice effectiveness. If the goal is to “drain the swamp,” the institutions of government provide that solution and the media is not the enemy.

DeSantis has already shown the power of statecraft. In his remarks about proposed legislation to rein in “Big Tech,” he chided online platforms for discriminatory censorship practices and the de-platforming of millions of Americans, including Trump. However, he never went a bridge too far by disavowing the validity of technology and the positive impacts of the same in public debate. Instead of attacking Big Tech, he promoted free speech and proposed reforms to facilitate it within his state. He is leveraging the tools of the Constitution.

Republicans must be prepared to do battle with Democrats and their allegiant legacy media. They must find ways to circumvent the media to reach voters. However, free press is essential to a vibrant constitutional government.

While Trump called for journalists to be jailed for unflattering reports, DeSantis has stood toe to toe with them and has never vilified the role of the media. In addition to his confrontation with reporters back in May 2020, DeSantis was most recently challenged by Rosa Flores at CNN regarding wait times at hospitals for the vaccine. In response, he challenged the premise of the reporter’s question and noted the fact that the counties identified by the reporter were using “first come, first served” methods instead of registration, which resulted in people waiting at those facilities.

His stats were right, but he never vilified those reporting against him. As Evelyn Hall wrote, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” DeSantis can have fierce debate, champion reforms, and put the media and Democrats on blast without threatening them. In that way, he is the statesman Republicans need at the top of the ticket.

The End of “America First” and the Return of “American Exceptionalism”

Trump’s “America First” doctrine was inspired by the tenets of “American Exceptionalism,” but rapidly devolved into a xenophobic, nationalist cult. It needlessly became America “Only,” a zero-sum game in trade and partnerships that left the US isolated from its allies and allowed international rivals to spread influence. It inflamed social and cultural tensions that culminated with months of racially-charged violence and unrest throughout 2020.

Trump’s lack of clarity or strategy left a trail of fractured relationships, distrust, and resentment toward and within the United States. American Exceptionalism is about promoting American values, sharing resources and building trust with others to improve people’s lives around the world. It is about what people have in common, not what divides them. It is about setting the example around the world and building coalitions and strategic alliances based on a shared set of values. American Exceptionalism is not globalism. Engaging the world is not globalist, a distinction Trump failed to grasp regularly.

Millions of people around the world want to come to the United States. That remained the case even during Trump’s presidency. However, they do not want to come here for “America First.” They want to come here because America is exceptional. America will have to be exceptional in the decade to come because the threats posed by Iran, North Korea, China and others are growing. The future president will have to navigate those relationships and be prepared to stand up to our enemies, but do so from a foundation of exceptionalism, not being better.

For DeSantis, much of his foreign policy views remain untested. Notwithstanding, he has served his country honorably as a JAG officer in the U.S. Navy, earning a Bronze Star in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served as chairman of the House Subcommittee on National Security. He opposed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program during Obama’s presidency, introduced legislation to halt aid to the Palestinian Authority and recognize Israel’s sovereignty.

He has consistently supported policy aimed at curbing Islamic terrorism in the Middle East and supported multiple sanctions legislations against rogue nations for sponsoring terrorism and human rights violations. He signed on to the House Resolution on Falun Gong, which criticized China’s organ harvesting and the imprisonment of Falun Gong and Uighurs in Xinjiang. Finally, he opposed the restoration of formal diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba, stating that it represents a “slap in the face” to the many Cubans who were terrorized by the Castro family.

For DeSantis, his greater challenges will come if he ever occupies the White House. Thus far, he has taken traditionally conservative positions on key policy issues, many of which unify Republicans. He has done so without subscribing to Trump’s strategy of painting Americans as a “pure” class of citizen and advocating policy to the exclusion of all others.

DeSantis’s policy positions have come from a belief in America’s core values and his promotion of policy is consistent with what he believes should exist around the world, namely, freedom from tyranny and oppression. He understands the balance between national security and opening the United States to the world. He knows that being exceptional is a foundation, not a barrier.

The Mar-a-lago Accords and the GOP Return to Prominence

There is no time like the present to frame the problem and work toward solutions; the party must negotiate a peace deal. This peace will happen in one of two ways. The first will be if the Democrats overreach with their legislative agenda and unite the conservatives — Trump supporters and others — to oppose an extreme platform. The second, and more sustainable resolution will be to independently unify and prepare to wage policy battles on its own conservative ideas. Rather than be a party of opposition, be the party promoting new ideas that meet those same challenges.

DeSantis has shown himself to be the caliber of leader in Florida to unite his base and promote a powerful state platform to be successful. He has the potential to unify the national party by appealing to Trump supporters and establishment Republicans issues, not personality.

As reflected in Fabrizio’s election post mortem, there was substantial support for many of Trump’s policies, but voters rejected him personally, finding him dishonest and untrustworthy. DeSantis can lead on the same issues, keep his honor clean and avoid the pitfalls of conducting national policy ad hoc via Twitter. He has led his state through the pandemic, adopting many of the same policy tenets as Trump, but without the antagonistic flare. He has taken on the media, the Democrats, and the many special interests that have questioned his approach and prophesized Florida’s demise. DeSantis has overcome the barrage of criticism without compromising himself — maintaining his bearing under pressure and his tact before the public. His leadership by example is what should attract many conservatives to him. His candor complements the force and passion with which he attacks important issues.

The sustainable path forward for the GOP can only come from within and it requires an honest broker who, maybe unwillingly, tosses the hat into the ring. Keep an eye on the governor of the Sunshine State. He has the foundation and the skills to make a difference for the party and for the country at a time where it desperately needs it.

Richard Protzmann is a government and business attorney in Southern California.