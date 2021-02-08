‘Cori Bush Is A Total Fraud’: Journalist Jason Rantz Slams Democratic Rep For Appearing To Defend Prison Riot

Broadcaster Jason Rantz called Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush “a total fraud” Monday after she appeared to defend a prison riot that broke out and was contained Saturday in St. Louis.

“Well, I can look at it and say that Cori Bush is a total fraud unless suddenly she’a decided to change her position on impeachment,” Rantz told Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus,” in reference to her wanting to impeach former President Donald Trump for ellegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol (RELATED: Progressive Challenger Beats Democratic Congressman Whose Family Has Represented The District For 50+ Years)

“What we’ve seen for so long is that Democrats who have stayed silent on BLM [Black Lives Matter] related violence and Antifa rioting is that they condone the violence when it serves a political purpose that they can get behind,” Rantz continued.

St. Louis was the scene of a massive prison riot Saturday when 115 inmates took over an upper level of a downtown jail for hours.

In reference to the riot, Bush tweeted a quotation from civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King that said, “A riot is the language of the unheard.” She continued, “I want to talk to my constituents in the window. Their lives and their rights must be protected. My team and I are working to ensure that the urgent needs of people who are incarcerated are not ignored.”

Rantz suggested Bush would be quick to condemn “any violence” that would upset her “power or position” and that this would suddenly constitute “the end of the world.”

“All of us should be condemning all political violence — period,” Rantz said, suggesting that “political violence begets more political violence.” He noted that groups across the political spectrum try to “justify political violence” and then translate their thoughts into actions.

“I don’t think it takes a deep thinker. So, in other words, anyone from ‘the squad’ can figure this out. Anyone can just say well I’m going to go ahead and do this. That’s a dangerous line of thinking and we saw it in St. Louis and obviously we saw it yet again in D.C.” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Others Blast Obama For Coming Out Against ‘Defund The Police’ Slogan)

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that led by a mob of Trump supporters, Bush prepared a resolution to remove any House members who had not supported the certification of the Electoral College vote that named Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

The congresswoman recently announced that she wanted to relocate her Capitol Hill office after having a run-in with Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.