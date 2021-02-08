REPORT: Teams Are Trying To Trade For Russell Wilson

Teams have reportedly inquired about trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, teams have called Seattle to see if they’d be willing to move the superstar quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’m sure you guessed, the Seahawks aren’t interested in trading the star passer. You can listen to Rapoport’s report below.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The QB carousel is so crazy, teams have even called the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson (no interest, by the way); #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy expected to re-sign in KC; Two KC players who opted out for ’20 will opt back in. pic.twitter.com/gEH3yeXSOZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

Yeah, the odds of the Seahawks trading Russell Wilson are about the same as me starting for the Buccaneers at quarterback week one of the 2021 season.

It’s at exactly zero percent. It’s just not going to happen.

Why the hell would the Seahawks even consider trading Wilson? Generally speaking, when you have a future hall of fame QB, you ride him to the end of his career.

If the Seahawks actually pulled the trigger on moving off of Wilson, every single front office person should be fired immediately.

It’d be an all-time stupid decision.

Wilson is staying in Seattle, which is exactly where he belongs.