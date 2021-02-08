What DeSantis’ War On Big Tech Could Mean For His Future

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed legislation declaring war on Big Tech might offer a glimpse into his political future. Some Republican officials have already indicated that DeSantis’ role in delivering the Sunshine State for former President Donald Trump might have cemented his reelection bid, should DeSantis choose to run for governor again. But DeSantis’ conspicuous, practical Big Tech aggression might signal a future beyond residence at the governor’s mansion.