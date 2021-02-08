Ladies and gentlemen, we successfully pulled off a great year of football.

Despite all the efforts to cancel games and ruin the sport during the coronavirus pandemic, we successfully crowned champions in the NFL and in college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t stress enough how proud everyone should be for getting the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

As soon as the clock hit zero Sunday night and the Bucs lifted the Lombardi Trophy, we officially put the NFL season in the books.

I could sit here and call out people for their insane predictions during the pandemic, but I want the spirit here to be a positive one.

Against all odds, we finished the college football season and played right through the Super Bowl in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

It’s the latest reminder that Americans can do anything when we put our mind to it. Coronavirus tried to cancel sports, and we refused to let it win.

To paraphrase the great Nick Saban, we made coronavirus’ ass quit when it came to the virus’ fight with football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

So, lift a beer and pat yourself on the back because a lot of people thought we’d never be here. Congrats on a great year of football.