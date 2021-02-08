Security Crushes A Fan On The Field During Super Bowl LV

One man had a rough Sunday night during Super Bowl LV.

Late in the game as the Buccaneers were well on their way to beating the Chiefs, a man jumped onto the field and managed to run around for a surprisingly long time.

As he neared the goal line, he appeared to slide and give himself up. However, security still dropped the hammer. Watch Kevin Harlan call the action in the awesome video below.

Kevin Harlan’s call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

I hate to Monday morning quarterback this situation, but it seems like this was definitely a penalty on the security.

The fan on the field, who appeared to be trying to streak, gave himself up at the goal line. That was a textbook slide.

The #SuperBowl streaker has more yards than the Chiefs tonight ???? pic.twitter.com/6JMeGNSEMR — BroBible (@BroBible) February 8, 2021

He went feet first, lowered himself and went down as any QB is trained to do. Yet, security still dropped him.

If that’s not a 15 yard penalty for unnecessary roughness or a late hit, then I don’t know what is.

The streaker got into the end zone before the Chiefs #SuperBowl — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) February 8, 2021

Either way, I’m sure the police had a nice long chat with this fellow after he decided to rush the field, and I’m sure that talk wasn’t a fun one.