Supermodel Beverely Peele Accuses Fashion Designer Peter Nygard Of Sexual Assault

Supermodel Beverly Peele has accused fashion designer Peter Nygard of sexual assault.

Peele claimed that Nygard impregnated her in the documentary “Unseamly,” according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“He was the only person that scared me sh*tless. I was not myself,” Peele said, according to Page Six. “I don’t think Peter Nygard understands what no means … In his world, no means yes.”

Peele claimed in the doc that she and Nygard had a sexual encounter that ended up with her being pregnant. (RELATED: Fashion Executive Arrested For Human Trafficking Abroad)

“My encounter was definitely not consensual,” Peele said in the documentary. “After my incident, no, I didn’t tell anybody, because I’d just signed a three-year contract, and it was one of those things where … I’m a strong independent person, and I am just gonna brush this under the rug and show up for work the next day. Get my money, and keep it moving.”

“I just wanted to finish my contract, and be done with this man,” she reportedly continued.

Nygard’s lawyer Jay Prober told Page Six that he could not comment on the allegations. “I’m not familiar with her or her allegations, so it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment,” Nygard’s lawyer said.

Nygard was arrested in December after being accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women dating back to 1995, according to Page Six. The fashion designer was also sued last year by women claiming he sex trafficked them, according to the outlet. Nygard has previously denied the accusations, the outlet reported.