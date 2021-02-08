Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor Said Super Bowl Celebrators Not Wearing Masks Would Be ‘Identified’ And Handled By Police

Tampa Bay mayor Jane Castor said the Super Bowl LV celebrators not wearing masks would be “identified” and handled by the Tampa Bay Police Department.

Castor made the comments during a press conference Monday criticizing the mask-less people, but saying she was “proud” of the community for being safe during Super Bowl weekend.

“I’m proud to say the majority of individuals that I saw out and about enjoying the festivities associated with the Super Bowl were complying,” Castor said. “They understood their level of personal responsibility and they were doing the right thing. I’m very proud of that.”

BREAKING: At a press conference Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that maskless fans at the Super Bowl will be “identified” by law enforcement and that police will “handle” the situation pic.twitter.com/S20Xv97jYJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2021

“I’m proud of our community, but those few bad actors will be identified and the Tampa Police Department will handle it,” Castor later added. (RELATED: Media Outlets That Cheered Celebrations Of Joe Biden’s Victory Clutch Pearls At Large Crowds In Tampa Bay After Super Bowl)

Castor put an outdoor mask order in place in the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. The mayor urged people to wear masks even when outdoors.

“We are incredibly excited to host a fun and safe Super Bowl here in Tampa — but we need everyone to do their part,” Castor said in a statement before the Super Bowl, according to Click Orlando. “We want fans to feel confident knowing that when they come out to celebrate Super Bowl LV, they can do so safely in a city that takes this pandemic seriously.”

People caught violating the order would be subject to a $500 fine.