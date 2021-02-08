Is Tom Brady Officially The Greatest Athlete Ever After Winning His 7th Super Bowl?

Has Tom Brady officially cemented himself as the greatest athlete in the history sports?

That seems to be the question everyone is debating on social media after Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring Sunday night when the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Brady was already the winningest quarterback in NFL history entering Sunday night, the conversation has now elevated to whether or not he’s the greatest American athlete to ever live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

It’s a fascinating question, and the only person who is even comparable is Michael Jordan. Sure, you could talk about guys like Jesse Owens, Michael Phelps and Jim Thorpe as possible GOAT candidates, but in terms of changing a sport, the only peer Brady has is Jordan.

So, where does that leave us? Well, for fans of Michael Jordan, they’re probably not going to like the answer.

Brady’s seven championships are certainly more impressive than Jordan’s six rings with the Bulls. In fact, he successfully did what Jordan failed to do after leaving the Bulls.

The legendary quarterback went to a new team, and immediately won a championship. After all the claims he needed Bill Belichick to win, he proved in a single season that he didn’t at all. Meanwhile, Jordan’s time with the Wizards is something most people pretend didn’t happen. In fact, “The Last Dance” literally omitted it!

Now, a lot of people will point out that when talking about athleticism, Brady falls short in pretty much every category. He’s not the fastest, he can’t jump high and none of his physical attributes jump off of the page.

That’s why the fact he has seven Super Bowl rings is that much more impressive. He won through pure determination and grit. You can’t teach that. You’re born with it or you’re not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

So, for now, Tom Brady stands alone as the GOAT in sports. Let me know in the comments if you agree!