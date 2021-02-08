Cameras Capture Tom Brady Embracing His Family After Winning His 7th Super Bowl

Tom Brady shared an emotional moment with his family after winning his seventh Super Bowl.

Following the Buccaneers slaughtering the Chiefs 31-9, Brady embraced his kids and wife Gisele in front of all the cameras. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the heartwarming moment below.

If that video doesn’t warm your heart, then I don’t know what to tell you. Brady loves his family, and he’s not shy about it.

After the Bucs won the NFC title game over the Packers, Brady rushed to see his son in the stands.

In a society that seems to value families less and less with every passing day, we need all the great male role models we can find.

Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, and he’s by all accounts one hell of a great father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Props to Brady on bringing home another championship and for sharing a great moment with his family after the game. The dude just doesn’t know what it means to lose.