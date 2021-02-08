Wisconsin Drops To 21 In The Latest College Basketball AP Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers have dropped more spots in the latest college basketball AP Poll.

The week 12 poll was released Monday afternoon, and Wisconsin dropped from 19 to 21 after beating Penn State early in the week and losing to Illinois over the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All the way down to 21! The hits keep coming and they just don’t stop coming. There’s really nothing else to say.

We got beat like we stole something Saturday against the Fighting Illini. We might be 14-6, but I’m honestly not sure we even deserve to be ranked.

Maybe dropping right out of the rankings would do this team some damn good. We were as high as four, and we’ve pretty much been in a free fall ever since.

To say fans around the country aren’t happy would be a hell of an understatement. The whole state is searching for answers, and we’re not finding any.

We just need to get better. It’s that simple. This isn’t a mystery. We just have to find a way to get much better and a hell of a lot more consistent.

If we don’t, we’re going to be watching Sweet 16 from home.

Now, it’s onto Nebraska. Let’s take care of business.