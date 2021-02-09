Alex Trebek’s Daughter Honors Late Host With A Throwback Picture: ‘It’s Been 3 Months’

Alex Trebek’s daughter, Nicky Trebek, honored the late TV host with a throwback picture on the three month anniversary of his death.

“#february8 it’s been 3 months and rather than post something sad I #choosejoy,” the legendary “Jeopardy!” host’s daughter captioned her Tuesday Instagram post, along with a picture of Alex on the set of the famous game show. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment)

“This always makes me laugh thinking about how many times he did that trying to get it right #threemonths #missingyoualways #dad #milestonesandmemories,” she added. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Trebek (@nickytrebek)

The TV host shared the news in March of 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He lost his battle in November at the age of 80.

The final pre-recorded taped episodes of the show with Trebek as the host aired in January, as previously reported. Legendary contestant Ken Jennings has since taken over hosting duties following Trebek’s death.

Jennings recently explained on social media that he’s honoring the late host of “Jeopardy!” each night with a special “sign-off.”

“Thanks, Alex” was suggested as a sign-off by executive producer Mike Richards, and I’m glad he did. There wouldn’t be a show without Alex. https://t.co/dFIwemd8be — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 1, 2021

“‘Thanks, Alex’ was suggested as a sign-off by executive producer Mike Richards, and I’m glad he did,” the guest host shared. “There wouldn’t be a show without Alex,” he added.

Here is a clip of Jennings doing the special sign-off at the end of the show.