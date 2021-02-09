‘Angry’ Fan Donates $100,000 To PETA Despite ‘Unfair’ Call Against Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu In Super Bowl LV

An “angry” fan donated $100,000 to PETA despite what he labeled an “unfair” call that went against Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu’s interception at Super Bowl LV.

“AMAZING NEWS!” a tweet from the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals read. “PETA donor will still give $100,000 he pledged to PETA for a @Mathieu_Era interception, because “the dogs didn’t deserve that call and neither did Tyrann.” The comments were noted by KMBC.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Once again, @Chiefs #SuperBowl star comes through for dogs!” it added. “WE LOVE YOU TYRANN!”

AMAZING NEWS! PETA donor will still give $100,000 he pledged to PETA for a @Mathieu_Era interception, because “the dogs didn’t deserve that call and neither did Tyrann.” Once again, @Chiefs #SuperBowl star comes through for dogs! WE LOVE YOU TYRANN! pic.twitter.com/RohdtOgRuw — PETA (@peta) February 8, 2021

An interception in PETA’s books! Tyrann’s takedown scores $100,000 for desperate dogs! https://t.co/4KHzn6JK3C — PETA (@peta) February 8, 2021

A statement on the organization’s group website read, “Angry at what he calls a ‘100% unfair’ penalty that nullified Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu’s brilliant interception during Super Bowl LV, an anonymous PETA donor says that he will still give PETA the $100,000,” he had previously promised. (RELATED: Tyrann Mathieu Says Tom Brady Called Him Something He ‘Won’t Repeat’)

It comes after the group shared if the Kansas City Chiefs‘ star scored an interception during the big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an anonymous donor would give PETA the huge donation.

During the game Sunday, the player also known as the Honey Badger, picked off Tom Brady in the second quarter. However, a holding penalty against another Chief player negated it.

The money is reportedly earmarked specifically for informing people about the dangers of leaving pets in a hot vehicles in the summer

For those that might not recall, Mathieu starred in two viral videos about the dangers of leaving pets outside as he “baked inside a hot car” in one and “shivered inside a walk-in freezer” in the other to show how dogs can suffer outside in the colder months too.

Check it out!