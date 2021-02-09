‘You Cannot Overstate The Loathing’: Brit Hume Says Impeachment Is ‘Half-Baked’ But Based On Hatred For Trump

Fox News senior political correspondent Brit Hume said Tuesday that the Democrats are intent upon impeaching former President Donald Trump because of their “loathing” for him.

“You cannot overstate the loathing in which the constituency of the Democratic Party holds Donald Trump,” Hume told Fox News host Mark Steyn, “and from the first day of his presidency, the attitude of the Democrats has been to resist, and they followed through on that by going after him in any possible way — including now impeaching him twice.”

Hume said he doesn’t believe the Democrats really think they have “any better chance” of convicting Trump in a Senate trial than the Republicans thought they had of beating former President Bill Clinton. (RELATED: ‘I Have No Idea What He’s Doing’: Dershowitz Rips Trump Attorney During Defense Opener)

“Impeachment, as you seem to have noticed, is an utterly political undertaking … The Senate can do basically whatever it wants,” Hume insisted, wondering if the next political stunt would be to try “to convict a long-ago president … I don’t think you can rule it out.”

Hume said “this particular impeachment” seems to be “especially half-baked to me in the sense the House acted in desperate haste to get it under the wire before the president had actually left the office,” The veteran journalist noted that the House voted to impeach Trump with no investigation, no hearings, no witnesses, “no nothing.”

He said he it is highly unlikely that the necessary two-thirds of the Senate will vote to impeach Trump “so I think it is a foregone conclusion and I think everybody knows that.”

Hume said he was always taught that impeachment of a president should always be reserved for a “grave matter… Now we are in the business of trying to impeach and convict somebody who’s already gone.”

The House of Representatives impeached Trump for allegedly inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after the president told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. We will never give up, we will never concede.”(RELATED: Rep. Jamie Raskin Breaks Down In Tears During Impeachment Presentation)

Police have arrested more than 200 people for participating in the riot and five people have died as a consequence.

The Senate voted to proceed with a trial by a vote of 56-44 Tuesday, having judged the proceeding to be Constitutional.