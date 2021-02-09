Britney Spears Tells Fans She’s ‘Taking Time To Learn’ To Be ‘A Normal Person’ In First Tweet Since Documentary About Singer Aired

Britney Spears told fans she’s “taking time to learn” to be a “normal person” in her first tweet since the documentary about the singer, “Framing Britney Spears,” aired.

“Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!!” the 39-year-old singer tweeted, along with a clip from her stage show performing her hit song “Toxic.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! @NYRE pic.twitter.com/Kthh9fIWtJ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

“I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ,” she added. “I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! ”

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!” Spears continued. “We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!! (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

The tweets from the “…Baby One More Time” hitmaker were her first since The New York Times/FX documentary series went viral, according to Page Six. The series deals with the pop star’s rise to fame, mental health issues and conservatorship.

Spears’ longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari recently broke his silence about the singer’s ongoing conservatorship and took a swipe at Britney’s father Jamie Spears, who has controlled conservatorship for more than a decade, as previously reported.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari shared on his Instagram story. “In my opinion Jamie is a total d*ck.”

Spears’ father served as his daughter’s conservator after the singer went through a public spell of mental health issues, as previously reported. Her father was put in charge to help out with her finances and personal issues, according to The Blast.