The Buccaneers Winning The Super Bowl Gets Terrible TV Ratings

The TV ratings are in for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl are in, and they’re not good.

According to CNBC, the game on CBS was watched by 96.4 million viewers as Tom Brady won his seventh ring as he sliced and diced up the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the worst TV ratings for a Super Bowl since 2007, according to the same CNBC report.

This is honestly shocking to me. I can’t believe it was the worst watched Super Bowl in more than a decade. That makes no sense at all.

The game featured the winningest quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady and the rising face of the league in Patrick Mahomes.

What more could fans have wanted?

I’m kind of at a loss for words right now. If Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes gets bad ratings for a Super Bowl game, then who are people looking to watch?

If you had asked me before kickoff what the ratings would be, I would have said they would be well north of 100 million.

Instead, the game was the least watched since 2007. Roger Goodell might want to go to the drawing board and figure out why because this is a stunning development.