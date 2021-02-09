Chad Wheeler’s Ex-Girlfriend Describes The Alleged Brutal Attack

Chad Wheeler’s ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor has opened up about the alleged attack she suffered.

The former Seattle Seahawks lineman was arrested in late January on suspicion of felony domestic violence after he allegedly brutally and savagely attacked Taylor.

At one point, Wheeler allegedly claimed he was surprised that she was even still alive. Upon being taken into custody, he eventually pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

In a preview clip from an upcoming Wednesday interview with “CBS This Morning,” Taylor described the incident, and noted that she reached out to Wheeler’s father for help.

When Chad’s dad called him, he apparently just said he was eating dinner. You can listen to her brief comments below.

TOMORROW: The ex-girlfriend of former Seattle Seahawks’ Chad Wheeler is speaking out. Alleah Taylor told @JerickaDuncan about the moments after last month’s reported domestic assault. We’ll have more of our exclusive interview Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/JjggKpcbj3 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 9, 2021

As I always say, Wheeler has every right to be presumed innocent, and he’s pleaded not guilty in a court of law. The criminal justice system will now sort through the situation.

Having said that, if the allegations are 100% accurate and correct, it’s one of the most chilling and horrific crimes I can imagine.

Chad Wheeler is a massive human, and his former girlfriend is accusing him of beating her to the point that it surprised him that she was breathing. To call it terrible would be an understatement.

Hopefully, Taylor is able to get the comfort and care she needs in order to heal. It’s a heartbreaking situation.