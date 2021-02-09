EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy Will Introduce Legislation To Defund Biden’s Plan To Rejoin UN Human Rights Council

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy will introduce legislation Thursday which would defund President Joe Biden’s plan to contribute to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Roy was joined by Republican Reps. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, Duncan of South Carolina and Brian Babin of Texas as the original cosponsors on the bill which would prohibit contributions to the UNHRC, and for other purposes. Roy told the Daily Caller that the organization helps cruel regimes around the world and has continued to attack Israel, a close ally of the U.S. The Trump administration withdrew from the UNHRC and defunded the group in June of 2018.

“The United Nations Human Rights Council is a morally bankrupt organization that bolsters some of the world’s most oppressive regimes while systematically attacking our great friend and ally, the State of Israel. By rejoining the UNHRC, President Biden is granting legitimacy to an organization that shields some of the world’s worst human rights abusers from accountability,” Roy told the Daily Caller.

“President Trump was right to withdraw and defund this so-called ‘human rights council.’ Unfortunately, the Biden administration is set to reverse another of the Trump administration’s foreign policy accomplishments and rejoin the UNHRC. I will make every effort to fight this indefensible decision, because not a single dime of taxpayer money should go to this corrupt organization,” Roy continued.

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



Daily Caller Obtained Chip … by Henry Rodgers

Sec. of State Antony Blinken announced Monday morning that the Biden administration will rejoin the UNHRC, almost three years after the U.S. left the committee over its unfair treatment of Israel. (RELATED: US Will Rejoin UN Human Rights Council As An Observe)

“When it works well, the (UN Human Rights Council) shines a spotlight on countries with the worst human rights records and can serve as a beacon for those fighting against injustice and tyranny. That’s why the U.S. is back at the table, Blinken said in a tweet. (RELATED: Nikki Haley: ‘The Human Rights Council Is The UN’s Greatest Failure’)

Roy will introduce the legislation Thursday morning during the pro forma session.