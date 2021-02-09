Clemson Drops Awesome Hype Video Of Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

Clemson dropped a great video Monday night of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei is the heir to the QB throne at Clemson with Trevor Lawrence headed to the NFL, and this kid is the real deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those who didn’t watch him play this past season when Lawrence tested positive for coronavirus, this video is a great introduction to this kid’s skills.

Give it a watch below.

???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? 2020 ➡️ The year we caught a glimpse of what @DJUiagalelei is capable of! pic.twitter.com/TGvSWrhXco — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 9, 2021

It’s going to be fascinating to see how Uiagalelei does now that he’s in complete control of Dabo Swinney’s offense.

The fact he’s even there is another reminder that Clemson doesn’t rebuild. They simply reload.

The Tigers went from having the best QB in America in Trevor Lawrence to a guy who will likely also be the first overall pick in the draft in Uiagalelei.

The type of talent Swinney recruits is jarring. Uiagalelei is huge, athletic and can make any throw necessary.

If you’re a fan of the Tigers, it’s safe to say you have a ton to be optimistic about going forward.