Massive Crocodile Eats Sharks In Incredible Viral Video

A massive crocodile feasted on some sharks in a viral video making the rounds on the internet.

In a YouTube video posted by Punnam Chander Veerati, a gigantic crocodile ate some sharks that appeared to wash up on the beach.

The video’s YouTube description reads as follows:

In Australia, Alligators are common in northern part. In this video, a salt water crocodile came as close to 3 meter from the person who shot the video to eat baby sharks. The person was fishing on the shore. It’s very dangerous in this area and always have to watchful around for these monsters. LIFE AND DEATH ISSUE.

Give the insane video a watch below.

I can't believe the people filming this video decided to stick around and keep filming once this beast emerged from the water.

I would have fled the beach so fast that it wouldn't even have been funny.

Look at the size of that crocodile! Why hell would anyone want to stick around and keep filming? That doesn't seem like a great idea. It seems like a great way to become a mid-afternoon snack.

At the same time, the people who filmed this crocodile going to town on those sharks now have an all-time great story.

How many people can say they saw a crocodile come out of the water and start tearing apart multiple small sharks? The answer is not many.

Still, you’ll never find me sticking around on the beach.

