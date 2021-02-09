REPORT: The Dallas Mavericks Have Stopped Playing The National Anthem During Pre-game

The Dallas Mavericks will no longer play the national anthem during pre-game, according to a report published by The Athletic.

The Mavericks have not played the national anthem at the last 13 home games, The Athletics’ Tim Cato reported Tuesday. Mark Cuban confirmed to Cato that the team will continue to skip the national anthem going forward in the season.

Mark Cuban decided before the season the Mavericks would no longer play the national anthem, and it hasn’t been before any of the team’s 13 home games. It’s the first instance we know of a pro sports team striking the U.S. anthem from the pre-game. https://t.co/VaReFVCu4U — tim cato (@tim_cato) February 10, 2021

“Mark Cuban decided before the season the Mavericks would no longer play the national anthem, and it hasn’t been before any of the team’s 13 home games,” Cato reported on Twitter. “It’s the first instance we know of a pro sports team striking the U.S. anthem from the pre-game.” (RELATED: Trump Says He Hopes The NFL Doesn’t Come Back If Players Kneel During National Anthem)

There was no public acknowledgement of the decision to quit playing the national anthem as part of the pre-game ritual, according to The Athletic. There also was not internal discussion either, the outlet reported.

An NBA spokesperson told Bleacher Report that “under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.”

Cuban has previously expressed support for his players who decide to kneel during the national anthem.

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them,” Cuban said in June during an interview with ESPN’s “Outside The Lines.” “Hopefully I’d join them.”