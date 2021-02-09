Journalists Mock Trump’s Jewish Defense Attorney For Taking A Sip Of Water While Covering His Head

A number of journalists mocked former President Donald Trump’s defense attorney David Schoen after he appeared to hold his head when taking a drink of water.

Schoen paused during his opening argument at Tuesday’s impeachment trial to drink from a water bottle, and when he did so, he covered the back of his head with his right hand. (RELATED: ‘They Dug The Deepest Hole Possible’: Jonathan Turley Says Both Trump And Democrats Are Guilty Of ‘Reckless Rhetoric’)

Journalists questioned the move, and some even mocked him suggesting that his head might fall off or the water might fall out of his head.

OH MY GOD HE DID IT AGAIN

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale — along with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, former Democratic impeachment attorney Daniel Goldman and others — were quick to explain that Schoen’s religion was the likely reason for his gesture.

“Mr. Schoen is an observant Jew who must cover his head when he takes a sip of water and quietly says a blessing. Since he is not wearing a kippah, he therefore covers his head with his hand,” Goldman said.

Several of those who had initially questioned or mocked Schoen offered their apologies once they were made aware of the likely reason for his gesture.

Tuesday was the first day of Trump’s second impeachment trial in the Senate.