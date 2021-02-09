Deer Carries The Decapitated Head Of Another Deer In Its Antlers In Wild Video

A deer managed to decapitate another deer in a fight, and the aftermath is absurd.

In an Instagram video shared by @natureismetal, a massive deer can be seen walking around with the decapitated head and rack of his opponent stuck in its antlers.

I don't want to even say anything more until you see it. Give the wild video a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature Is Metal (@natureismetal)

I have seen some gnarly stuff with deers as a byproduct of growing up in Wisconsin, but I've never seen anything like that before in my life.

I've heard about deer getting stuck during fights, deers getting caught up in fences and stuff of that nature. A deer decapitating another during a fight? Yeah, that's going to be a hard pass from me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature Is Metal (@natureismetal)

What would you even do if you saw this thing out in the wilderness? Seriously, what would you do? I guess you would kind of have to try to help it.

Maybe, you tranquilize it and get the antlers and skull free? I’m seriously asking because I don’t have the faintest idea.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this mind-boggling situation.

H/T: BroBible