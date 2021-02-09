Draymond Green Takes An All-Time Stupid Shot Against The Spurs

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the proud owner of one of the worst shots in NBA history.

With just under nine seconds left in the game and Warriors down 103-100, Green got the ball around half-court with Steph Curry in the area. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What did he proceed to do? Launch the ball at the hoop without any kind of hesitation! Watch the bonehead play below.

Not how they drew it up pic.twitter.com/QVKbIGEMUx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2021

What the hell was Draymond Green thinking with that shot? That’s the kind of shot that should get you benched for a decent amount of time.

There’s simply no excuse for that kind of play.

One of the best players on the planet is near him, there’s an eternity left on the clock and he decided to just fling the ball towards the hoop.

Outside of him not being aware of the time on the clock, which would also be unacceptable, the entire situation doesn’t make sense.

Having said, I certainly enjoyed watching Green’s decision on the court. It might not have been good for the Warriors, but it was certainly good for a few laughs!