It Looks Like Duke Will Almost Certainly Miss March Madness For The 1st Time Since 1995

It looks like Duke’s incredible March Madness streak is almost certainly going to come to an end.

At this moment, the Blue Devils are 7-7 with eight regular season games remaining. Short of winning the ACC tournament, I think it’s safe to say their hopes of making the NCAA tournament are cooked. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, they’re not even listed in Joe Lunardi’s first eight teams out of the tournament. For the first time since 1995, it appears like the Blue Devils will be watching the tournament from the couch.

It simply doesn’t make sense as to why Duke is this bad at basketball. I’ve never seen a team from Mike Krzyzewski play this poorly.

It’s not just surprising. It’s downright shocking. On paper, a Duke team under Coach K’s leadership should never miss the tournament.

Not only is Duke almost a lock to be watching from home, they’re not even close to sniffing the field.

If the Blue Devils won their next 8 games, they’d only be 15-8. At that point, I’m still not sure they’d be an at-large bid.

Granted, the fact that they’re Duke would certainly help their case.

It just doesn’t add up, but Coach K has a serious problem on his hands that he needs to figure out immediately. It’s simply embarrassing for any team he leads to be this damn bad.