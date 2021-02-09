Is It Time To Rewatch ‘Entourage’ Again?

Ladies and gentlemen, I might rewatch “Entourage” for about the 100th time.

As I’ve said many times on this site, I love the classic hit show from HBO, and I’ve honestly watched it more times than I can count. The story follows superstar Actor Vincent Chase, the men he surrounds himself with and his agent Ari Gold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Back in college, which feels like a lifetime ago, I used to casually watch episodes all the time as I crushed beers with the boys in preparation for a night out.

Since then, I’ve probably rewatched the series at least a couple dozen times. I can damn near quote every episode line for line.

Is that nerdy? Absolutely. Do I care? Not at all.

Currently, I’m cruising through “The Sopranos,” and should be done with season one at some point later today.

The only issue with “The Sopranos” is that I sometimes feel like I need a pick me up afterwards because it can be dark and depressing.

That’s where “Entourage” comes in. Nothing gets your humor going in a casual way like the story of Vinny Chase, E, Ari, Turtle and Drama.

So, will I fire it up from episode one and restart the whole series once again? Folks, the fact we’re sitting here tells you everything you need to know.

It’s 100% going to happen. Let’s take it away!