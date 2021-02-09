Founding Member Of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, Dies Suddenly At 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has passed away, according to her publicist Jay Schwartz.

Wilson passed away suddenly Monday at her home in Nevada, according to The New York Times. The musician was 76 years old at the time of her death. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Mary Wilson, the Supremes co-founder and Motown legend who appeared on eternal hits like “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love,“ has died at age 76 https://t.co/uW4VGKm5dX pic.twitter.com/ohQs9EQDjA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 9, 2021

The Supremes were originally called the Primettes and included Wilson, Florence Ballard and Diana Ross. The group released hits in the 1960s such as “Baby Love” and “Stop! In The Name Of Love.” (RELATED: ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ Songwriter Dies At 77)

“I was always proud of Mary,” Berry Gordy, founder of Motown, told the outlet in a statement. “She was quite a star in her own right, and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes.”

The Supremes landed 12 number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That lands them tied for 6th on the list of artists with the most number one hits on the chart. Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Elvis Presley, Mariah Carey and The Beatles all have more than 12, according to Insider. Madonna is tied with The Supremes.

Ross shared a tribute to Wilson on social media Tuesday.

“I just woke up to this news, my condolences to you, Mary’s family,” she tweeted. “I am reminded that each day is a gift. I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. ‘The Supremes’ will live on, in our hearts.”